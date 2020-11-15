West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Ford F-350 pickup

November 15, 2020 6:31 pm
Second vehicle-theft report we’ve received today. This one’s from Ryan:

Ford F-350 stolen last night after 2 am off Beach Drive near Me-Kwa-Mooks. It has a utility rack and an 8-inch lift. WA plate C99304T.

Call 911 if you see it.

  • Ryan November 15, 2020 (6:59 pm)
    Police report incident number is 2020-320373

