WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Ford F-350 pickup

Second vehicle-theft report we’ve received today. This one’s from Ryan:
Ford F-350 stolen last night after 2 am off Beach Drive near Me-Kwa-Mooks. It has a utility rack and an 8-inch lift. WA plate C99304T.
Call 911 if you see it.
Police report incident number is 2020-320373
