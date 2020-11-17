UPDATE: ‘Scenes of violence’ call on 24th SW

11:41 AM: Big police/fire response for ‘scenes of violence’ incident in the 6900 block of 24th SW. One person is reported seriously hurt. We just arrived in the area and will update shortly.

11:46 AM: Police tell us the victim is a man shot multiple times. They are trying to talk a possible suspect out of a house.

11:48 AM: Officers have entered the house.

11:59 AM: They’ve brought out two people for questioning. Neighbors tell us this is an ongoing nuisance house so they are not surprised. This is near the scene of last week’s RV fire and they say that RV used to park by this house. Detectives are expected to be on scene a while.