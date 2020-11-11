ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC: Veterans Day watch

6:07 AM: Welcome to Wednesday, Veterans Day, the 233rd morning without the West Seattle Bridge.
TRANSIT
Metro – Regular weekday service today.
Water Taxi – No service today.
State Ferries – No schedule changes, but a moment of silence is planned at 11:11 am, followed by the sounding of vessels’ whistles.
ROAD WORK
Delridge project: No work planned today on the Delridge project.
CHECK TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO
West Marginal Way/Highland Park Way:
Highland Park Way/Holden:
Here’s the 5-way intersection camera (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):
Here’s the restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:
The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here are two cameras:
The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s the nearest camera:
Going through South Park? Don’t speed. (Same goes for the other detour-route neighborhoods, like Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge.)
*Note – SDOT has fixed the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed, so you can check it for bridge openings.
You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page (we’ve added the new Highland Park Way cameras).
Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.
