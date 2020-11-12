Remembering Diane L. Creighton, 1938-2020

Family and friends are remembering Diane Creighton, and sharing her story with the community here:

Diane Lovell Creighton passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on July 18 at her home in West Seattle.

Born in Seattle on Oct. 19, 1938 to Alfred and Anna Finch, Diane spent her entire life living, working, and raising her family in the West Seattle area. Growing up, she attended Lafayette Elementary School, James Madison Junior High School, and graduated from West Seattle High School in 1957.

It was in history class at West Seattle High where Diane met her future husband, James “Jamie” Creighton. She spent many weekends and evenings cheering him on at football games, both in high school and into his college career.

Although Diane pre-dated Title IX opportunities her own daughters benefitted from in sports, she was a fierce competitor on the high school bowling team, as well as on the ski slopes and in the water, waterskiing with friends.

Much of Diane’s youth was spent working alongside her mother at her parents’ grocery store (Al’s Market) on California Avenue. The lessons of hard work and business management helped shape who she was personally and professionally.

Diane worked for more than 40 years as the office manager for Southwest Pediatrics in Burien. There, she enjoyed watching generations of families come through the office.

An active gardener, Diane spent countless hours working in her yard, creating a haven for hummingbirds, which she enjoyed watching from her kitchen windows. She also loved watching football with Jim, cheering for (and critiquing) the Huskies and Seahawks.

Diane and Jim were married for 57 years, much of the last 10 spent with Diane caring for Jim in the final stages of Parkinson’s disease. Her dedication is a testament to their love and commitment to one another – in sickness and in health. They were devoted parents, raising strong and independent women reflective of their own upbringing in West Seattle.

Diane is survived by her two daughters, Jocelyn (Chris) McCabe and Jennifer Creighton; and grandson Ryan McCabe. She was preceded in death by her husband, James N. Creighton; her parents Alfred and Anna Finch; and her brother, Alfred (Al) Finch.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Medic One and Seattle Children’s Hospital.

A joint memorial for Jim and Diane will be held in West Seattle when it is safe for all to gather and remember these two remarkable people – hopefully sometime soon.