West Seattle, Washington

15 Wednesday

62℉

UPDATE: West Seattle Bridge may not be fixable, says SDOT. Even if it is, closure will last at least until 2022.

April 15, 2020 3:30 pm
|      54 COMMENTS
 |   Transportation | West Seattle Bridge Safety Project | West Seattle news

3:30 PM: That slide is the headline from a briefing the mayor and transportation leaders are about to begin.

A short time ago, we and other reporters got a pre-briefing presentation with SDOT leadership so we can present the key points concurrent with the announcement.

The key points: The high-rise West Seattle Bridge, closed for safety concerns 23 days ago, may not be fixable – SDOT “does not yet know” if it is feasible “technically or financially.” If they can fix it, it might last another 10 years, but that still means replacement would be needed a lot sooner than the original 75-year projection. Even if it’s fixable, it won’t be back in use any sooner than 2022.

And here’s the current timeline:

Just to get the bridge shored up so it would be able to be repaired will cost up to $33 million. Where that money will come from, they don’t know yet. Here’s a breakout.

Those are three key slides – here’s the full slide deck from the pre-briefing:

The first thing they have to do is stabilize a problem separate from, but worsening, the cracking: The locked bearing on Pier 18. We mentioned this in our coverage of Councilmembers Lisa Herbold and Alex Pedersen getting an under-the-bridge briefing yesterday. So that has to be fixed first because “the bearings are compressed and bulging, creating additional strain on the whole bridge.”

Could the bridge fail even now, with traffic having been removed? Possibly. They are installing real-time monitoring and developing scenarios for what would be done if that seemed imminent.

Then, the shoring/stabilization of the cracked area. Then – figuring out if it could be fixed so that traffic would be able to use the bridge. Again: “It may not be possible – could be state of the bridge, could be what it would take to fix it.”

A Technical Advisory Panel will be established with experts “in bridge design, construction, working in the water, geotechnical engineering for bridge structures, and marine/maritime expertise” to help inform this work.

And yes, they are working on traffic plans, including having the signal at the Chelan/Spokane/Delridge/West Marginal 5-way “connected to citywide system for remote monitoring adjustment.” The intersection will be repaved. SDOT also will “Stripe, sign, and smooth alternative routes.” They promise they are trying to think about “every creative solution we can.” Says director Sam Zimbabwe, a West Seattle resident: “We want to thank the West Seattle community… this is a big deal and we’re working hard …this is going to be a community conversation.”

From here, we will add notes from the official news conference (which we are also recording so we can add the video afterward).

3:45 PM: We’re still waiting for the news conference to start so here are a few more notes from the pre-briefing:

*As mentioned a few weeks ago, the low bridge needs some work. Some of that will happen soon, including replacement of the pedestrian gate. Look for info shortly on how that will affect traffic.

*Speaking of traffic, SDOT expects the restrictions on the low bridge will last for the entire duration of the high bridge’s closure.

*We asked if they have a system set up for keeping the low bridge from opening for marine traffic if a medical emergency vehicle is headed that way. Nothing automated, but the bridge tender watches for approaching emergency vehicles.

*The scenarios – can it be fixed, what if it can’t be – are “happening in parallel.”

3:48 PM: The news conference is starting, with Councilmembers Lisa Herbold and Alex Pedersen as well as reps from other agencies including Metro.

The mayor starts by acknowledging an “enormously frustrating experience for the West Seattle community” and thanking everyone “for their patience.” She says, “I will not allow any car to go over the bridge until it is safe.” The mayor reiterates that they still don’t know the cause of the cracking but the newly disclosed Pier 18 problem has to be addressed first. “We know in the long term this bridge has to be replaced,” she acknowledges. “We’re going to be looking very closely with Metro at ncreasing transit, park-n-rides, water taxi service.” She says she talked with County Executive Dow Constantine today to talk about it. She says the police and fire departments are looking at possible “additional public safety needs” while the bridge is closed. She reiterates that the low bridge will continue to be restricted and urges people not to violate those restrictions; otherwise, “you will get a ticket.”

Speaking next is SDOT director Sam Zimbabwe. He’s going through some of what was presented at the pre-briefing, including the installation of monitoring and the modeling for possible bridge-failure scenarios, though he re-states that failure is not expected. … “We know people living and working in West Seattle need reliable access across the Duwamish (River),” he repeats, recapping some of the changes they’ve made already, including the new Highland Park Way/Holden signal. “We’re working hard to get you where you need to go.”

4:05 PM: Now Councilmember Herbold speaks, calling this a “very difficult turn of events.” She also acknowledges that the disclosure that the bridge will be out of service until at least 2022 moves the conversation into a new phase, for businesses as well as residents. She notes that the Seattle Squeeze lasted 8 months, while this will be longer. She mentions the bridge visit that she and Pedersen made yesterday (which we covered). He’s speaking next (his major role in this is as Transportation Committee chair).

Pedersen calls this a “massive infrastructure project” and notes the Council will have “an important role in oversight.”

In Q&A, the mayor is asked about whether federal funding will be sought. She says she hopes so, and has already spoken to both of our area’s U.S. Senators, especially if infrastructure funding is part of coronavirus-crisis relief.

Why not just proceed to replacement planning if it’s going to take $33 million just to stabilize the bridge? Zimbabwe didn’t entirely answer that.

We asked how the “community conversation” about traffic solutions can be had, in this meeting-less time? The mayor said they’ll work with the council on “virtual town halls … We know this is critical to the community, we need to hear from you. … The ground truth is being felt by the community.” Herbold adds that her office is working in fact on a “virtual town hall” focused on bridge impacts and planning ahead.

We also asked about inter-agency discussions such as whether ferries could be rerouted downtown. Zimbabwe says that while Colman Dock has capacity, now that they know this is going to be a long closure, everything needs to be on the table.

And we asked about whether they are talking with Sound Transit, given that West Seattle light rail was going to need its own new bridge across the Duwamish River anyway. “Yes,” said the mayor, that’s one thing they’d have to look at, though they don’t want to “lose time.”

Last question – a followup on the mayor’s mention of park-and-rides, which the city has frowned on in recent years. “We’re going to have to do more of everything,” said the mayor.

4:27 PM: The event is over. We recorded video and will add that when it’s ready.

Share This

54 Replies to "UPDATE: West Seattle Bridge may not be fixable, says SDOT. Even if it is, closure will last at least until 2022."

  • Bryan April 15, 2020 (3:37 pm)
    Reply

    Oh snap!!

  • SM April 15, 2020 (3:40 pm)
    Reply

    No words. I can’t believe the sh-t West Seattle has had to deal with. First the viaduct, now this. 

  • lilbuttahcup April 15, 2020 (3:40 pm)
    Reply

    Looks like us West Seattleites will be working from home much longer than we thought…THANKS SDOT

  • Glenda April 15, 2020 (3:41 pm)
    Reply

    Closed 2 years minimum? That won’t do. I’m looking forward to the flood of sensible solutions offered by the many local amateur bridge engineers and transit system designers. A passionate plea ensures your recommendation here will be utilized. 

  • ACG April 15, 2020 (3:42 pm)
    Reply

    Ugh…  well, that wasn’t what I REALLY said, but I don’t think what I really said would be approved for publication. 

  • Jeff April 15, 2020 (3:42 pm)
    Reply

    Sad news but not unexpected :-(

  • Carrie April 15, 2020 (3:42 pm)
    Reply

    I am just staggered by this. What an utter disaster. 

  • Smittytheclown April 15, 2020 (3:42 pm)
    Reply

    My god.  What a nightmare.  Good luck selling.  Heads should roll. 

  • jed April 15, 2020 (3:42 pm)
    Reply

    OMG we just got a lot farther away from everything WOW

  • thanks sdot April 15, 2020 (3:43 pm)
    Reply

    Better inconvenienced than dead. I appreciate SDOT taking reality into consideration and preventing a nightmare for our city and peninsula.

    • Carrie April 15, 2020 (3:48 pm)
      Reply

      I would have preferred them to do their jobs such that it wasn’t a choice between death and dangerous gridlock. 

      • Graham April 15, 2020 (3:56 pm)
        Reply

        Our property taxes better be reduced to reflect our housing values sinking like a rock

    • glendafrench April 15, 2020 (3:49 pm)
      Reply

      Thank you! I feel the same way.  We would be fixing this for years if the bridge collapsed too so I’m glad it was caught before that!  I’m just going to pretend I live on an island now. 

  • tsurly April 15, 2020 (3:44 pm)
    Reply

    Single most important way to reduce the impacts of this, change your habits and drive less.

  • DC April 15, 2020 (3:44 pm)
    Reply

    I vote for new bus routes with service to the water taxi! 

    • Wes C. Addle April 15, 2020 (3:55 pm)
      Reply

      Maybe we’ll get Water Taxi Service to Ballard now.

    • EM April 15, 2020 (3:56 pm)
      Reply

      YES    

  • WS Guy April 15, 2020 (3:48 pm)
    Reply

    Oh no!  Jort, what shall we do?  We need your calm and levelheaded leadership at a time like this.

    • Jort April 15, 2020 (3:57 pm)
      Reply

      Hi WS Guy, I’ll tell you what we can do: buy an e-bike and learn to take the bus. I can tell you want we’re NOT going to be doing, and that’s driving like everybody used to. You can be mad at me about this, or you can start looking for solutions, and I will tell you right now that there will. not. be a solution that involves the citizens of West Seattle driving like they did two months ago. That is a reality that everyone should start adapting to really, really quick. Again, whether you like it or not: our lives are fundamentally different now and there is literally nothing you can do to go back to the way it was. 

      • D Del Rio April 15, 2020 (4:25 pm)
        Reply

        Before the quarantine I took the bus everyday to work. My ass would never ride a bike. For the vast majority of us it will not happen. I also wouldn’t drive a motorcycle either. The one thing I do hope that changes are those who still feel the need to drive downtown for work to finally take the bus instead. That’s one thing most of us should be able to agree on. 

  • dona April 15, 2020 (3:49 pm)
    Reply

    Got to flee West Seattle, they trapped us here like mice and filled up their pockets from giving building permits.  Whoever has property in WS, stop paying taxes and ask for your money back. 

  • Joe Bob April 15, 2020 (3:49 pm)
    Reply

    No matter what they do, they would be smart to drastically move the lightrail schedule up. Make this an opportunity rather than an issue.

  • flimflam April 15, 2020 (3:49 pm)
    Reply

    looking through the briefing, did i miss where the reason for the damage was listed? i thought there couldn’t be any movement forward until it was determined why this is happening? i apologize if i missed it.

  • HTB April 15, 2020 (3:50 pm)
    Reply

    This is unacceptable. I can’t put my whole life on hold

    • mm April 15, 2020 (3:57 pm)
      Reply

      uhhhhh..ok buy a flotation device for your car, and/or a parachute and keep driving over it anyway?

  • Curtis April 15, 2020 (3:51 pm)
    Reply

    Tear it down ASAP. Build a new bridge (or section) ASAP. All of the rest of this nonsense is just nonsense. 

  • Mj April 15, 2020 (3:51 pm)
    Reply

    This is terrible news.  Clearly they need to enhance alternative routes, eliminating LT’ s at some intersections, restriping 35th to 5 lanes, adding capacity to Roxbury and significantly adding bus service especially to areas that do not have midday or weekend service will be needed when people start going back to work.  

  • David April 15, 2020 (3:51 pm)
    Reply

    This is insanity. Complete failure by everyone involved.

  • Zmmr April 15, 2020 (3:52 pm)
    Reply

    Yes my dream of making west seattle a paradise island is coming true. Rows of coconut and palm trees.

  • The Rog April 15, 2020 (3:53 pm)
    Reply

    Please take notice of the wildlife (especially waterfowl this time of year) on our new route into the city. Add in a comment about how much littering and illegal dumping there is along the way if you’re going to be typing any letters to counsel members or SDOT. Littering-1-866-LITTER or Illegal Dumping-(206)684-7587. 
    Thank you WSB. I’m glad to be isolated anywhere with you. Xoxo

  • Bob Loblaw April 15, 2020 (3:53 pm)
    Reply

    And the Ghost of Rolf Neslund is heard cackling in the depths of the concrete fissures…………….. 

  • Jethro Marx April 15, 2020 (3:53 pm)
    Reply

    If it’s really a community conversation, I say go ahead and tear it down and build something new. This is like putting a new transmission in your 1995 Dodge Neon. Also I know we’ve debated who ought to be allowed on the low bridge endlessly but I think y’all ought to prepare for the possibility that it will close completely. Or, I suppose that’s open full-time, if you’re a boat.

  • John April 15, 2020 (3:54 pm)
    Reply

    How does it take them 18 months to BEGIN shoring construction?! This is completely ridiculous. 

  • ACE April 15, 2020 (3:55 pm)
    Reply

    Tear it down and start over (fast). Not worth repairing. 

  • Charles April 15, 2020 (3:55 pm)
    Reply

    I think I am going to open up an E-Bike shop at the Junction. 

  • Stuck on Avalon April 15, 2020 (3:56 pm)
    Reply

    Zimbabwe has to go. His tenure has been nothing but a disaster for West Seattle residents.

    • Jort April 15, 2020 (3:58 pm)
      Reply

      Sam Zimbabwe was 5 years old when the bridge was built. I know there’s an instinct to get mad at “somebody” for this, but that doesn’t change the fact that our driving habits in West Seattle are now permanently changed. 

    • WS Guy April 15, 2020 (3:59 pm)
      Reply

      Agree.

  • WS Renter April 15, 2020 (3:56 pm)
    Reply

    Great time to buy in West Seattle. It’s still a fantastic community, just a little more logistically challenged. SDOT, Metro, and WSDOT need to come together to figure out how to alleviate our transportation burden. The 5-way intersection and 1st Ave bridge chokepoints are not going to cut it. Expanded public transit for folks that don’t have to drive is a bare minimum requirement. We need a Fauntleroy water taxi, increased shuttles and/or metro buses to ferry docks, and more frequent schedules. Expanded metro bus service and restricted weekday lower bridge access is going to have to continue to be a priority to funnel folks efficiently to and from downtown and SoDo light rail. Big corporations like Starbucks, Amazon, and Microsoft will need to think through expanded shuttle services for employees to reduce the burden on buses on the peninsula. Additionally, I’d like to see an ease on lower bridge access on weekends to allow for outflow from the peninsula to reduce the 1st Ave bridge bottleneck. Folks will need to drive on Saturdays and Sundays to go shopping or travel throughout the region, and that bottleneck will be a nightmare. We can get through this, and I’m glad that SDOT is coming to terms with the long term dilemma here (even if their mismanagement and auditing of the bridge’s health was awful at best). 

  • Dan April 15, 2020 (3:57 pm)
    Reply

    Un—–ing-believable! 

  • Dinger April 15, 2020 (3:57 pm)
    Reply

    I’m curious why they have to spend nearly a year shoring up the bridge before they can figure out if it can even be fixed. Are there any engineers who can explain that in the simple language I can understand? 

  • Rocky Raccoon April 15, 2020 (3:57 pm)
    Reply

    Really should have bought the extended warranty.

  • Joe Z April 15, 2020 (3:57 pm)
    Reply

    One thing is for sure–the replacement bridge needs to be combined car+light rail. 

  • mark April 15, 2020 (3:58 pm)
    Reply

    Prepare for multiple major lawsuits.  The city is responsible to provide basic infrastructure through our tax dollars ( property taxes included in this) and professional maintenance of our streets, roads and bridges.  Yes it was our choice to live here, but we  did not expect the city to completely let us down by not maintaining KEY basic infrastructure.  Who’s to blame / be held responsible will be up to the courts to decide.  Living in West Seattle and working / traveling into the city for ANY reason will be a challenge to say the least.  Add a minimum of 1 1/2 hours each way to any commute.  The water taxi is wonderful, but the bus service from the ferry / water taxi terminal is a joke.   Please do not tell me the bus system can handle the additional amount of people.  It is already overcrowded and somewhat undependable.   Thanks SDOT!!!

  • Sickandtired April 15, 2020 (3:58 pm)
    Reply

    And yet.. The lower bridge is STILL closed to commuters. The “Detour” literally adds 3.6 miles to any commute. Great way to add to the CO2 pollution SDOT. 

  • WSCommuter2 April 15, 2020 (3:58 pm)
    Reply

    Has the Army Corps of Engineers arranged for pontoon bridges across Elliott Bay or the Duwamish yet?We need a Federal Response and with $2T sloshing around I’m sure some could be carved out for bridge infrastructure.  Our local “leaders” aren’t up to this big of a job.  Time for them to kiss the ring.NIGHTMARE.

  • Jim April 15, 2020 (3:58 pm)
    Reply

    Better be seeing our property taxes drop a lot for that period too.

  • Lisa April 15, 2020 (4:14 pm)
    Reply

    I still think the idea of a water taxi from Fauntleroy to downtown would help alleviate some of the burden on our roads plus it is a great connection to C Line buses as well.

  • m April 15, 2020 (4:15 pm)
    Reply

    I do appreciate Lisa Herbold’s advocacy for our community with this; and I’m usually not a fan of hers at all. I’m, however, worried about the lack of leadership or even empathy from the rest of the council. This bridge has such an impact on our community/city that we shouldn’t even be talking about “tax amazon” until we address this crisis. Beyond repairing/replacing the bridge what is the plan to get us through this? I’m sure as heck not going to get on a city bus anytime soon until a vaccine is here. Also, I know Jay Inslee is tied up with Covid crisis, but this really needs state involvement and priority. 

    • chemist April 15, 2020 (4:24 pm)
      Reply

      Beyond Herbold, both of the at-large councilmembers are West Seattle homeowners.  They live even closer to the high bridge than Herbold.  Dow Constantine lives out here too and I’m sure I’m missing others.

  • Carole A April 15, 2020 (4:25 pm)
    Reply

    Time for a moratorium on new housing units.

  • HP April 15, 2020 (4:25 pm)
    Reply

    Unfortunate, but it better not result in any new lanes on any more roads. Instead, WAY MORE water taxi service, an incentivized bus system for West Seattleites. Make it cheaper and faster to take the bus!

  • Trickycoolj April 15, 2020 (4:26 pm)
    Reply

    Here’s some ideas:– real bus routes serving the water taxi from all neighborhoods especially to the south like High Point not just along the RR-C corridor — all WSF re routed from Fauntleroy to Coleman Dock. Passenger/bicycle only water taxi at Fauntleroy — Express Metro Service from WS to other employment centers: Sodo, Georgetown, Boeing Field, Tukwila, Renton, Bellevue, UW– Mosquito Fleet water taxis to other hubs along the water: Interbay, Ballard, Montlake— Harbor Island Shuttle for folks that actually work on Harbor Island  and can’t bike in- do we need a helipad for medical emergencies during rush hour? Every second counts for heart attack and stroke! As a project manager I can’t say I’m remotely surprised. This was inevitable given the engineering reports so far. They need to approach this with the safety of any engineering or construction crews in mind and ensure that those that work along Spokane St are safe from potential bridge failure. We need to put our heads together and demand  creative solutions to get through this. We should not settle for anything less than a rebuild at this point.  

  • Citizen Sane April 15, 2020 (4:28 pm)
    Reply

    What we need now is leadership that is big on pragmatic problem-solving and not ideology. I know there are a lot of folks in City Hall who are hoping this will break us of our ‘car habit’, but I’m sorry, Seattle is not Amsterdam. We’re not going to go for bicycles, and Metro has to do a better job of keeping the buses safe. We no longer have the luxury of tilting at SJW windmills. Now we need adults in the room.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.