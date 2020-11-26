West Seattle, Washington

GRATITUDE: Food-drive success!

November 26, 2020 1:11 pm
Earlier this month, we published the John L. Scott Real Estate-Westwood (WSB sponsor) call for pre-Thanksgiving donations to be delivered to the White Center Food Bank. What you see above is just part of what generous donors brought in. The office wanted to share its gratitude:

Thank you, everyone, for making the John L Scott Westwood food drive, benefiting the White Center Food Bank, a success. People came from all over, and our bins were overflowing!

Please remember this holiday season to continue to give to our local food banks, as the need is great this year.

Donation information for the WCFB, which also serves part of West Seattle, is here.

