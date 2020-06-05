WEST SEATTLE RESTAURANTS: Reopening begins

As reported here this morning, King County is now in “modified Phase 1” and that means some businesses can reopen if they choose to – including restaurants, who can have some indoor and outdoor table service. Here’s who we’ve heard from/about so far:

LUNA PARK CAFE: Open! (2918 SW Avalon Way)

SEATTLE FISH COMPANY: Open! (4435 California SW)

BOX BAR: Planning to open Saturday: “The Box Bar will be open for indoor dining at 25% capacity (15 guests) starting tomorrow Sat 6/6 from 4 PM-10 PM. Hours moving forward are subject to change so please check the website boxbarseattle.com” (California/Brandon)

MIOPOSTO: Planning to open Wednesday (6/10), with this brand-new patio as well as indoor dining:

“Updated hours are 11:30 am-10 pm. Brunch and lunch are served daily until 3 pm. Daily happy hour 4 pm-6 pm (dine-in only). Guests can still order for curbside pickup via our online ordering website.” (2139 California SW)

We’ll keep adding as we hear more!