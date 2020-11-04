CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 11/4 roundup

Tonight’s numbers start alarmingly, but note there’s a disclaimer:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*28,948 people have tested positive, 559 more than yesterday’s total++++

*809 people have died, unchanged from yesterday’s total

*2,621 people have been hospitalized, 22 more than yesterday’s total

*550,631 people have been tested, 1,131 more than yesterday’s total

++++Here’s the explanation of today’s positive-test total, from the dashboard:

One week ago, the four totals we track were 26,817/803/2,561/530,067.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

SCHOOLS & COVID-19: State health authorities plan a briefing at 11:15 am tomorrow about “a new modeling report on potential outcomes of the impact in-school COVID-19 testing may have on the different approaches to in-person learning, depending on community rates of COVID-19.” You can watch the livestream here.

GOT INFO? Email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com or phone us, text or voice, at 206-293-6302 – thank you!