CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 11/3 roundup

Here’s our Election Night edition of local pandemic-related news, notes, and numbers:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: First, here’s today’s daily summary from Public Health – the cumulative totals:

*28,329 people have tested positive, 127 more than yesterday’s total

*809 people have died, 3 more than yesterday’s total

*2,599 people have been hospitalized, 5 more than yesterday’s total

*549,500 people have been tested, 3,849 fewer than yesterday’s total++

One week ago, the totals were 26.621/800/2,559/526,824.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

NATIONAL/WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 47.4 million cases worldwide, 9.3 million of them in the U.S. – see other nation-by-nation stats by going here.

NO BRIEFING TOMORROW: State health officials’ weekly briefing usually happens every Wednesday, but this week it’s canceled.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!