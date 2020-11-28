BIZNOTE: Small Business Saturday gets bigger

Our list of West Seattle independent small businesses offering online shopping – so you can keep it local without even leaving home – has grown today: The list in the Shopping Spotlights section near the top of our West Seattle Holiday Guide now has 40+ businesses, with direct links to their online shops. Also, we’ve received a few more individual businesses’ announcements and added those – among them, Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor) and Mode Music & Performing Arts, where you can sign up for lessons, classes, and camps at a discount through 9 pm Sunday. (Need instruments for your lessons? WSB sponsors Thunder Road Guitars and The Bass Shop have a sale in the Holiday Guide too – and both offer online shopping.) We’ll keep beefing up info on local businesses as the season goes; got something to add/share? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!