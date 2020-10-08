YOU CAN HELP: Contribute coats to upcoming Hope Lutheran drive

Nighttime temperatures are starting to dip into the 40s. Like it or not, fall is here, and winter’s approaching. Hope Lutheran invites you to help ensure neighbors stay warm:

Drive-thru coat collection on Saturday, October 17th, from 9:00 am-1:00 pm:

Hope Lutheran Church is hosting a coat drive that emphasizes keeping children warm during the winter months. Help us spread joy over the holiday season by giving to a child in need!

You can help by donating NEW warm coats! Costco has some great deals right now! We are accepting coats for either boys or girls from a children’s size 6 – Adult 2X. In addition, we will also be accepting used men’s coats in sizes M, L, XL. Financial donations are also accepted.

Hope Lutheran Church, 4456 42nd Ave. SW: Enter our parking lot by turning in on 41 st Ave SW and exiting to SW Oregon street. NO CONTACT DONATION – Volunteers will be on hand to unload your backseat or trunk so you don’t even have to get out of your car.