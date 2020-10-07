WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: Bridge Task Force, District 1 Community Network, microschool fair, more…

(Mount Rainier, photographed recently by Jerry Simmons)

Five events in the hours ahead:

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE COMMUNITY TASK FORCE: Noon-2:30 pm online. Agenda and viewing info are in our Tuesday preview.

FREE BOXES OF FOOD: Drive/ride/walk up to the West Seattle Eagles lot, expected to be available starting just after noon, while they last, All welcome. (4426 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE MICRO-SCHOOL FAIR: 5 pm today, online. Register here. The announcement:

With some West Seattle schools like Little Pilgrims closing permanently, most others focused on remote learning, and some bigger center-based programs experiencing COVID scares, new neighborhood schooling options are emerging as the community looks for safer options. Parents are invited to a community event to learn about childcare and school options now or to learn about joining the waitlist for programs next year. All featured programs have a 8:1 or smaller child/parent ratio and follow strict CDC guidelines for schools/childcare programs. The event will feature different types of programs with a wide range of rates, including: -half day/full day outdoor-focused programs (forest school) in Schmitz Park and other local parks

-half day/full day preschool programs

-half day/full day early elementary K-4th grade micro-schools and virtual programs

-virtual micro-school options To RSVP for the WEST SEATTLE SCHOOL FAIR, click here. For any parents who can’t make the event time, if you register, you’ll get a link to view the event as well as a recap of the full list of all available programs sent to you after the event.

SDOT MEETING ABOUT 26TH SW: As noted in the Delridge road project’s most recent bulletin, a proposal for “diverters” where the 26th SW greenway crosses Brandon and Genesee is back – or, the city could convert that stretch into a no-through-vehicle-traffic “Stay Healthy Street.” An online community meeting is planned tonight at 6:30 pm – find the connection info by scrolling down the project page and looking for the section headed “Upcoming meeting about adjacent Delridge Neighborhood Greenway.”

DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY NETWORK: 7 pm tonight, this West Seattle/South Park coalition has two major agenda items – talking with City Councilmember Lisa Herbold and discussing the bridge. The meeting link is here, or call 253-215-8782, meeting ID 894 3131 0146 and password 422860 for either option.