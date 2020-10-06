WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Mayor to talk with Community Task Force again

(WSB photo, Monday)

As West Seattle Bridge stabilization work continues, so does the road to the repair-or-replace decision. When the Community Task Force meets tomorrow (Wednesday, October 7th, noon) for the 10th time, its three-dozen-plus members are scheduled to talk again with Mayor Jenny Durkan. She last spoke at a CTF meeting in mid-August (WSB coverage here); tomorrow, she will “set expectations/establish goals for bridge repair/replace decision” and define/clarify “the multiple inputs for (the) decision,” according to the agenda. Then in two weeks, she’ll be back to announce/discuss the decision. Since our first preview of tomorrow’s meeting, they’ve dropped plans to break into two discussion groups during tomorrow’s meeting, so this is the only link you’ll need to watch it, live or later.