WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: From Design Review to fighting flu, plus reopenings, & more

(Wednesday murkiness, photographed by Jen Popp)

Welcome to October! Happening in the hours ahead:

CITY COUNCIL BUDGET MEETING: Day 2 of the budget review, with online meetings 9:30 am and 2 pm, as city departments continue their presentations to the council. Today, SPD is scheduled to take up the entire first session; in the afternoon, Community Safety is the first discussion, followed by Municipal Court and Office of Economic Development. Here’s the agenda with document links.

DRIVE-THRU FLU SHOTS: Second-to-last chance in West Seattle for Seattle Public Schools students, staff, and families to get a flu shot at a drive-thru campus clinic. Today, 10 am-5 pm at Louisa Boren STEM K-8. First – register here. (5950 Delridge Way SW)

AZUMA SUSHI REOPENS: Takeout only – lunch and dinner – call 206-937-1148 to order. (4533 California SW)

DEMONSTRATION: As announced by Scott:

Black Lives Matter sign-waving Thursday, October 1st, 4 to 6 pm, 16th and Holden Come show support for BLM and ending systemic racism. Hold signs, meet neighbors, and stand for racial justice. Scott at PR Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

PIZZA & ICE CREAM FUNDRAISER: 4-9 pm, it’s a dine-out benefit for Lincoln Park Co-Op Preschool at Proletariat Pizza (9622 16th SW) and Full Tilt Ice Cream (9629 16th SW) in White Center. Just mention Lincoln Park Co-op Preschool! (Here’s the flyer.)

DESIGN REVIEW: 4 pm online, the Southwest Design Review Board takes its first look at the newest proposal for 9201 Delridge Way SW, a 5-story apartments-and-retail building. This page has links for watching the meeting, commenting, and previewing the design packet.

(Tuesday sunset, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

THE ALLEY REOPENS: 4 pm, the doors reopen at The Alley, behind Be’s. (4509 California SW)

‘SHE TRAVELED SOLO’: Online history presentation at 7 pm: