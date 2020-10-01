WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: From Design Review to fighting flu, plus reopenings, & more

(Wednesday murkiness, photographed by Jen Popp)
Welcome to October! Happening in the hours ahead:
CITY COUNCIL BUDGET MEETING: Day 2 of the budget review, with online meetings 9:30 am and 2 pm, as city departments continue their presentations to the council. Today, SPD is scheduled to take up the entire first session; in the afternoon, Community Safety is the first discussion, followed by Municipal Court and Office of Economic Development. Here’s the agenda with document links.
DRIVE-THRU FLU SHOTS: Second-to-last chance in West Seattle for Seattle Public Schools students, staff, and families to get a flu shot at a drive-thru campus clinic. Today, 10 am-5 pm at Louisa Boren STEM K-8. First – register here. (5950 Delridge Way SW)
AZUMA SUSHI REOPENS: Takeout only – lunch and dinner – call 206-937-1148 to order. (4533 California SW)
DEMONSTRATION: As announced by Scott:
Black Lives Matter sign-waving
Thursday, October 1st, 4 to 6 pm, 16th and Holden
Come show support for BLM and ending systemic racism. Hold signs, meet neighbors, and stand for racial justice. Scott at PR Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.
PIZZA & ICE CREAM FUNDRAISER: 4-9 pm, it’s a dine-out benefit for Lincoln Park Co-Op Preschool at Proletariat Pizza (9622 16th SW) and Full Tilt Ice Cream (9629 16th SW) in White Center. Just mention Lincoln Park Co-op Preschool! (Here’s the flyer.)
DESIGN REVIEW: 4 pm online, the Southwest Design Review Board takes its first look at the newest proposal for 9201 Delridge Way SW, a 5-story apartments-and-retail building. This page has links for watching the meeting, commenting, and previewing the design packet.
(Tuesday sunset, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)
THE ALLEY REOPENS: 4 pm, the doors reopen at The Alley, behind Be’s. (4509 California SW)
‘SHE TRAVELED SOLO’: Online history presentation at 7 pm:
She Traveled Solo: Strong Women in the Early 20th Century
The Woman’s Century Club, The Steamer Virginia V Foundation, and Humanities Washington are pleased to present Port Townsend scholar Tessa Hulls for an online talk on some fascinating women in the early 20th century – explorers, mountaineers, and even a circus performer. Hulls tells the stories of women who defied expectations and embarked on unprecedented journeys, enhancing her talk with historical photographs, primary documents, and hand-drawn illustrations.
Cost: Free and open to the public! Pre-registration required. This is a virtual event. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email with instructions.
| 0 COMMENTS