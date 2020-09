Another reopening ahead in The Junction: The Alley, small bites and cocktails at 4509 California SW behind Be’s Restaurant, is reopening next Thursday (October 1st). Limited capacity, and masks required, 4 pm-10 pm weeknights, 3 pm-10 pm Saturdays and Sundays. The Alley will take reservations via email at info@thealleyws.com, but says walk-ins are OK too as space allows.