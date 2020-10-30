WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: Here’s what’s happening on Halloween eve!

(Fall crocuses amid fallen leaves, photographed by Dan Ciske)

Notes for the rest of your Friday:

VOTE! 5th-to-last day to get your ballot in. Best way to do that is via a King County Elections drop box – there are three in West Seattle, in The Junction on the south side of SW Alaska between California and 44th, outside High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), and in front of the South Seattle College administration building (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor). For the county’s other ~70 drop boxes, including nearby White Center and South Park, see this list/map.

NUTMOBILE: It’s visiting The Sanctuary at Admiral today, after its attention-getting Junction stop on Wednesday. Scheduled there until 2 pm. (2656 42nd SW)

(Added: WSB photo)

SPECIAL PRE-HALLOWEEN SCHOOL LUNCH: As previewed last night, the team at the Denny International Middle School has “spooky fun” during lunch and weekend-food distribution today, 11 am-1:15 pm. Food is available to all students/families at no charge. (2601 SW Kenyon)

ANTI-RACISM VIGIL: As announced by organizer Nancy:

I hope you’ll join us as we take a public stand against racism and for police accountability. If you are Black, you are three times more likely to be shot by police than will I, a White woman. This week, I’ll be remembering:

Mr. Walter Wallace, Jr., Ms. Tafara Williams, and Mr. Marcellis Stinnette What: Delridge weekly anti-racism vigil

When: Friday, October 30th, from 5:30-6:30 pm

Where: Pedestrian overpass on Delridge at the Delridge Community Center/Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. Please remember to wear your masks! If you can’t come in person, please consider passing on the info to your networks.

HALLOWEEN EARLY TRICK-OR-TREATING & DISPLAYS: We’re still adding decoration locations and no-contact trick-or-treat (etc.) events to the WSB Halloween page.