In case you missed the Nutmobile – another West Seattle stop ahead

As mentioned in our morning preview, the Planters “Nutmobile” visited West Seattle this morning. Didn’t get much advance notice on this, so you might have missed it, but we have since gotten word of another West Seattle stop: It’ll be at The Sanctuary @ Admiral (42nd/Lander) on Friday (October 30th), 9 am-2 pm, in conjunction with a Bloodworks Northwest donation drive. If you come visit, there’s swag, like these stickers:

Today’s stop was in celebration of Meals on Wheels volunteers at the Senior Center of West Seattle, which is led by executive director Amy Lee Derenthal:

She says 65 people are volunteering for Meals On Wheels right now, delivering frozen, ready-to-heat meals to seniors around the area;.