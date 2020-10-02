WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen bicycle; abandoned motorcycle

Twp reader reports:

STOLEN BICYCLE: From Emily:

It is a 2019 Trek Marlin 6, with a black and red seat, black pedals, red grips with a mud guard. It was stolen after 4 pm on October 1st from 4754 Fauntleroy Way SW and noticed missing at 7:50 am today. My fiancé’s bike’s chain was attempted to be cut and the pump was stolen off the bike.

Police report # is 20-282438.

ABANDONED MOTORCYCLE: Marc says this motorcycle with expired plates has been near his home, at 23rd/Willow, for five days.

Recognize it? Let us know.