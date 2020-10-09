WEST SEATTLE ART: Peninsula’s biggest pencil, back on display

Thanks to Gary and Karl at Potter Construction (WSB sponsor) for sending word (and pictures) about the return of the giant pencil that marks their headquarters at 5606 California SW. Gary explains, “We took it down to repair and repaint when they scheduled to paint the building. We just got it back and it looks great!!”

The tune-up was by the 13 1/2-foot-long pencil’s creator, artist Stephen Rock. It was originally created for a juried show in 2010, then installed outside Potter HQ in 2011 .