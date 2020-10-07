PARTY! ‘Brunch Bash’ with Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association, online Sunday

Sunday brunch without leaving home, this weekend! Here’s the announcement:

The Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association will present its first ever Cabin Fever Brunch Bash, a virtual fundraising event, on Sunday, October 11 featuring remarks from Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, music by Clinton Fearon, live art, poetry, and more.

The Cabin Fever Brunch Bash will bring the work of local artists directly to viewers. Brunch options prepared by Chef Mulu Abate of Phresh Eats will be available for delivery or pickup to brunch ticket holders in advance of the event, with gluten- and dairy-free options available for all menu items. Hosted by DNDA’s Executive Director David Bestock, the event allows virtual attendees to experience DNDA’s work, and enjoy sweet music vibes from Clinton Fearon and Daniel Pak, live art by Sophia Trinh, poetry from Jordan Chaney, fun videos, and more, while supporting DNDA’s programs in southwest Seattle.

General admission tickets are $10. Buy before October 7 [today!] to get a single brunch ticket for $125, or brunch for two for $200. Brunch items will be delivered the day before the event, or can be made available for pickup. For tickets and donations, please visit https://dnda.ejoinme.org/brunch.

DNDA has been leading a vision for a vibrant and thriving Delridge since 1996, and was honored as Nonprofit of the Year by the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce. We work to integrate art, nature, and neighborhood to build and sustain a dynamic Delridge. Support DNDA as we support youth and families, and together we will write a brighter future for us all.