LAST CALL: Still time to join the virtual West Seattle Monster Dash

As mentioned earlier this fall, the West Seattle Monster Dash is virtual this year – and it’s not too late to be part of it! Organizers sent photos and this reminder:

We are heading into the final weekend of the Virtual Monster Dash to benefit South Seattle Cooperative Preschools. We will be accepting registrations and donations all the way through the end of the day on November 1st. More than 250 people have signed up to run, walk, and be active with us this year. We have raised just over $6.000 of our $10,000 goal, and for fall quarter, we were able to award $4,500 in scholarships to families in need. We anticipate needs to be just as high during winter and spring. Thank you all for your continued support! >/blockquote>

Go here to be part of it!