BIZNOTE: Fitness Together West Seattle offers discounted training for women to get stronger, faster

Get stronger in time for summer! Longtime WSB sponsor Fitness Together West Seattle in The Junction is offering a discount on this personal-training program:

Fitness Together West Seattle

6-Week Women’s Strength Program (1:1 Personal Training)

Get 12 private 1:1 sessions in 6 weeks — a clear plan, expert coaching, and accountability so you actually follow through.

$972 (save $200) includes:

-12 sessions with a certified personal trainer in a private suite

-Fitness Assessment

-2 x Body Composition Scan

-Personalized program

-Weekly women’s fitness and health education topics

-Journal to track learning and progress

Limited promo spots. Click here now to claim yours.