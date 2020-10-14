ELECTION 2020: Your ballot’s in the mail

As noted previously, today was the day King County Elections mailed ballots – 1.4 million of them, to be specific – so yours might arrive as soon as tomorrow. They’re projecting 90 percent turnout, which would be a record, passing the existing record of 85 percent turnout in 2012. An overview of the local ballot:

Featuring an 18-inch ballot, this year’s election is comprised of 64 races, including a total of 118 federal and state candidates. There are 22 measures, with 16 local and six state. Included are state, county, city, school and special purpose district measures.

West Seattle voters will be asked to vote on:

President

U.S. House District 7

6 state measures including Referendum 90 (sex education)

Governor

Lt. Governor

Secretary of State

State Treasurer

State Auditor

State Attorney General

State Commissioner of Public Lands

State Superintendent of Public Instruction

State Insurance Commissioner

34th District State House Position 1

34th District State House Position 2

4 State Supreme Court positions

8 county measures including #5, changing the sheriff from elected to appointed, and Prop. 1, property tax for Harborview Medical Center

2 Court of Appeals positions

2 King County Superior Court judgeships

1 city measure, .15% sales tax to pay for transit

You can preview your ballot, including links to candidate and ballot-measure info, by going here. Here’s what else the county wants you to know:

Voters who do not receive a ballot by Mon., Oct. 19, or who have questions should call King County Elections at 206-296-VOTE (8683). Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3, or returned to one of the 73 ballot drop box locations across the county. Drop boxes are open 24-hours, seven days a week until 8 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots can be returned at any time before the deadline – but the earlier, the better. The deadline to register to vote online is Oct. 26. Voters can register and vote through 8 p.m. on Election Day at any of KCE’s Vote Center locations around King County.

The drop boxes open tomorrow; all the locations are here, including three in West Seattle and one each in nearby South Park and White Center.