CRIME WATCH: Alley holdup; stolen red Civic; found plate; Q&A with police

Four notes:

ALLEY HOLDUP: From the SPD “significant incident reports” file – this happened Thursday night in Arbor Heights, in the 4300 block of SW 100th::

On 10-15-2020 at 1924 hours, the victim was in his alley taking out his trash when the suspect came up behind him and pressed something in his back (believed to be a gun). The suspect demanded his cell phone or he would shoot him. He didn’t have his cell on him so the suspect told him to turn out his pockets. The victim had nothing in his pockets. The suspect told the victim to run down the alley and not look back or he’d shoot. The suspect left the area in a vehicle.

No description or other details, but we’re requesting the report.

STOLEN CAR: From Byron, just south of the city-limits line:

Our red 2007 Honda Civic 4-door, license plate 867WSD, was stolen from our driveway. Sometime between 9pm last night and 11:15 am this morning. (10600 block of) 27th Ave. SW. There’s a car seat in the back and a brand new Yakima rack and kayak carrier on the roof.

If you see it, call 911.

LICENSE PLATE FOUND: From the “possibly stolen/dumped” file, Desiree spotted this plate in the greenery alongside the front parking at Junction TrueValue (44th/Edmunds):

CRIME PREVENTION COUNCIL MEETING TUESDAY: Got crime/safety concerns, or questions for police? Tomorrow (Tuesday, October 20th) night at 7 pm online, the next West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meeting is your chance for updates from, and Q&A with, local police. Here’s the link (via Teams).