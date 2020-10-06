COVID CHANGES: Governor loosens restrictions on businesses including movie theaters, restaurants/bars, plus school sports

Last week, during a media briefing, Gov. Inslee said that instead of allowing counties to advance “phases,” he expected that he would continue announcing industry-by-industry advances. And that’s what he’s just done in another briefing this afternoon. Among other things, movie theaters will be allowed to reopen in Phase 2 counties – which is where ours is at – at reduced capacity. (We’ll be checking with the Admiral Theater about their plans.) And restaurants/bars will be allowed to extend alcohol service to 11 pm, instead of the 10 pm cutoff that’s been in place for a while, and “greater capacity at tables.” Some real-estate open houses will be allowed. Libraries will be able to open for 25 percent indoor capacity. And the governor also announced that more school sports will be allowed. We’re awaiting details on all of this and will add the document links when they’re available.