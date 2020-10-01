CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 10/1 roundup

Pandemic-related news for the first night of October:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals – now with the total-tests number restored, too, after a state data adjustment:

*22,560 people have tested positive, up 160 from yesterday’s total

*758 people have died, unchanged since Wednesday 9/23

*2,378 people have been hospitalized, up 4 from yesterday’s total

*441,609 people have been tested, up 3,624 from last released total (our calculation)

One week ago, those totals were 21,803/758/2,342/421,832.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 34.2 million cases worldwide, 7.2 million of them in the U.S., now including the President. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING: Gov. Inslee tackled topics including the pandemic at a briefing/Q&A today. He cited progress against the virus – but said the long-term outlook remains uncertain, as fall weather arrives and more people go instead, so a “comprehensive approach” is needed. He was asked if he plans to extend the statewide eviction moratorium, which expires later this month; “probably,” he replied. You can watch the video here.

NEED FOOD? All are welcome Friday afternoon as the Greater Seattle Filipino-American Seventh-day Adventist Church, as they do a drive-up distribution of food boxes. 1:30-4:30 pm, 2620 SW Kenyon.

