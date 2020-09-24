CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 9/24 roundup

Pandemic-related news for the first Thursday night of fall:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals – now with the total-tests number restored, too, after a state data adjustment:

*21,803 people have tested positive, up 38 from yesterday’s total

*758 people have died, unchanged from yesterday’s total

*2,342 people have been hospitalized, up 2 from yesterday’s total

*421,832 people have been tested, up 4,593 from last released total (our calculation)

One week ago, those totals were 21,196/748/2,310/407,596.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 32.1 million cases worldwide, 6.9 million of them in the U.S. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

SAFER FLYING: That was the spotlight topic during Gov. Inslee‘s briefing/media Q&A session this afternoon. Airline executives joined him to run through the many policies and precautions in effect on airplanes and in airports. You can watch the video here.

TESTING TOMORROW: Reminder that the weekly testing at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) continues on Fridays (info in the Seattle list here) as well as the six-days a week testing at Southwest Athletic Complex. At SSC, no appointment needed – drive/ride into the north parking lot, 7 am-1 pm.

TESTING MILESTONE: The city says its sites – including SWAC – have now administered more than 200,000 tests.

DONATION DRIVE SUNDAY: Alki UCC‘s twice-monthly outdoor donation dropoff event, 10 am-3 pm Sunday – here’s the announcement:

Alki UCC invites our generous neighbors to bring donations of school supplies and men’s casual/work clothing as well as non-perishable food to our bi-monthly donations drives to benefit our vulnerable neighbors in need. Food and basic supplies such as toilet paper and diapers are distributed through the White Center Food Bank. We’re accepting school supplies for all grades on behalf of one or more local schools to be distributed when students are back at in-person learning. Suggestions include backpacks, #2 pencils, black and blue ink pens, crayons, lined paper, glue, small scissors, colored pens, writing notebooks, and colored paper. Donations of clean, new, or used men’s casual/work clothing are distributed through the Westside Interfaith Network’s hot lunch program for people experiencing homelessness, The Welcome Table. There is a constant and growing demand for denim apparel, khaki’s, hoodies, T-shirts, sweatshirts, clean underwear, socks, shoes, and all kinds of outerwear for the fall and winter. Please … NO dress shirts, sport coats or suits.

GOT PHOTOS/TIPS? 206-293-6302, text or voice, or westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!