Woman dies near North Delridge bus stop

We’ve been working today to get more information about a person found dead by the northbound Delridge/Andover bus stop this morning. Here’s all we’ve been able to get so far: SFD, which responded to the scene at 8:15 am, says the person was a woman in her mid-60s; they tried to revive her but could not. SPD also responded, but hasn’t been able to provide us with any information so far. No indication that it was suspicious; the woman’s cause of death and name will come from the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, possibly as soon as tomorrow.