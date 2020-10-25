CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 10/25 roundup

Wrapping up our weekend, here are tonight’s pandemic notes:

KING COUNTY’S NEWEST NUMBERS: First, the cumulative totals from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*26,341 people have tested positive, up 160 from yesterday’s total

*789 people have died, unchanged from yesterday’s total

*2,537 people have been hospitalized, up 10 from yesterday’s total

*529,204 people have been tested, up 3,083 from yesterday’s total

One week ago, the King County totals were 25,097/785/2,480/485,294.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 42.9 million cases and 1,152,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here.

STILL NEED A FLU SHOT? Health authorities say it’s more important than ever this year. so the respiratory illness that’s preventable doesn’t put you more at risk for the one that’s not. Three more drive-up/walk-up clinics outside West Seattle schools are scheduled this week – and they’re open to everyone, free if you’re uninsured. See the list, and how to get your appointment, here.

PANDEMIC-STYLE HALLOWEEN: From decorations you can enjoy while driving by or walking by, to no-contact trick-or-treat events, here’s our West Seattle Halloween guide (and check it daily as we continue adding decoration locations!).

