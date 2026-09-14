BIZNOTE: Fall fitness deal at Fitness Together West Seattle

It’s a great time to get healthier. Longtime WSB sponsor Fitness Together West Seattle in The Junction is offering a discount right now on this personal-training program:

Why This Works

Fall is the second-best time of year to reset. Routines come back. Schedules firm up. But most fall fitness programs fail the same way – they start intense and fade by mid-October.

This one doesn’t. Here’s why:

Six Weeks – Long enough to build a real habit.

Twice a Week – The frequency that actually moves the needle. This is where progress compounds.

Just you and your trainer – We build your plan, track your pace, and notice when you miss a week.

Fitness Together West Seattle is upstairs at 4546 California SW in the heart of The Junction (Above The Matador).