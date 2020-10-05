CORONAVIRUS: Monday 10/5 roundup

The President’s out of the hospital; the pandemic continues. Here are tonight’s local toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here’s today’s daily summary from Public Health – the cumulative countywide totals:

*23,149 people have tested positive, 126 more than yesterday’s total

*766 people have died, 2 more than yesterday’s total

*2,386 people have been hospitalized, 11 fewer than yesterday’s total*

*434,142 people have been tested, 2,280 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 22.212/758/2,362/434,142.

*The PHSKC explanation for the drop in hospitalizations: “A correction was applied to hospitalization data, which resulted in a decrease of 13 hospitalizations. There were 2 new hospitalizations reported on Oct. 5.”

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

WE’RE NOT #1: The city says Seattle has the lowest case rate among 30 major cities.

REOPENING: Play areas at Seattle city parks will reopen tomorrow (details here); parking lots that have been closed at parks (Lincoln Park, for example) will reopen on October 19th.

NEED FOOD? Again this week, Food Lifeline will distribute free emergency boxes of food to anyone who shows up, 2-5 pm Friday (October 9th) at its South Park HQ, 815 S. 96th.

MEALS FOR STUDENTS & FAMILIES: All students/parents/guardians – regardless of family income – are welcome to pick up meals at 7 Seattle Public Schools sites in West Seattle/South Park, 11:15 am-1:15 pm weekdays. (Also at that link: Info on the one bus route by which meals are delivered in north WS.)

