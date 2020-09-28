WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Jeep Cherokee, with extra wheels

From Diana:

Just wanted to see if people could be on the lookout for our 1991 Jeep Cherokee that was stolen from in front of our house on 51st Street near Schmitz Park. It was taken Friday night, on Sep. 25. Just thought I’d see if any neighbors noticed that someone got a new car. It also had 5 tires with wheels inside that our neighbor gave us that day and we never had a chance to unload them. It has a firefighter sticker on the back.