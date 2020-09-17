WEST SEATTLE ART: Restoration work begins for another mural

At the corner of California/Oregon in The Junction, muralist Bob Henry has started work on the next West Seattle mural restoration. This time it’s “Bank Day,” on the north-facing side of the Chase building (which, by the way, has been a bank since its 1952 dedication as a Washington Mutual branch). Henry tells WSB he’ll be working on this one for “four or five” days, and it’s weather-dependent, so that might stretch out a while. The mural was painted by Alan Wylie, one of 11 murals created ~30 years ago. Of the nine remaining at their original locations, this is the sixth to be extensively renovated. While the mural-restoration project kicked into high gear with philanthropy seed money two years ago, donations will get it to the finish line – you can assist by going here.