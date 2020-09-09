WEDNESDAY NOTES: Air-quality alert extended, one resulting postponement, + two meetings

Notes for the hours ahead:

(Wednesday dawn photo by Marc Milrod)

Still smoky, so the air-quality alert has been extended until 11 am Thursday. That’s led to one postponement:

ICE CREAM FUNDRAISER POSTPONED: Just got word from the Genesee Hill Elementary PTA that this afternoon’s ice-cream-truck fundraiser has been postponed because of the air-quality alert. We’ll let you know when we get word of a new date.

Two online events that ARE happening today/tonight:

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE COMMUNITY TASK FORCE: Noon-2:30 pm, public welcome to watch/listen. Here’s the agenda. To watch/listen (no breakout groups this time, so the same link/number will cover the entire 2-hour-plus meeting): Here’s the link, or use access code 146 544 1172 after calling 408-418-9388.

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: The bridge is one of the topics when our area’s biggest political group meets online at 7 pm. See the full agenda here – that’s also where you’ll find a link to register to attend the meeting (they’ll send you connection information after you sign up).

