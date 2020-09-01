TODAY/TONIGHT: Tuesday notes, as a new month begins

(Olympic Mountains, this morning. Photo by Chris Frankovich)

Quick Tuesday notes as September starts:

DEMONSTRATION: The first of two weekly streetcorner demonstrations:

Black Lives Matter sign waving Tuesday Sept 1, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Thursday, Sept 3, 4 to 6 pm , 16th and Holden Come show support for BLM and ending systemic racism. Hold signs, meet neighbors and stand for racial justice. Scott at PR Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

BRIDGE UPDATE: 5 pm, the Levy to Move Seattle Oversight Committee meets online, and a short West Seattle Bridge update is part of the agenda, which includes info on how to connect.

(Last night’s moonrise over West Seattle, photographed from Blakely Harbor by Harley Broe)

SKYLINE IN RED: If you look across Elliott Bay tonight, you might see signs of this: