TODAY/TONIGHT: Tuesday notes, as a new month begins

(Olympic Mountains, this morning. Photo by Chris Frankovich)
Quick Tuesday notes as September starts:
DEMONSTRATION: The first of two weekly streetcorner demonstrations:
Black Lives Matter sign waving
Tuesday Sept 1, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden
Thursday, Sept 3, 4 to 6 pm , 16th and Holden
Come show support for BLM and ending systemic racism. Hold signs, meet neighbors and stand for racial justice. Scott at PR Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.
BRIDGE UPDATE: 5 pm, the Levy to Move Seattle Oversight Committee meets online, and a short West Seattle Bridge update is part of the agenda, which includes info on how to connect.
(Last night’s moonrise over West Seattle, photographed from Blakely Harbor by Harley Broe)
SKYLINE IN RED: If you look across Elliott Bay tonight, you might see signs of this:
With theatres, music venues, sporting arenas, and other live events venues shut indefinitely, local workers are taking part in a national day of action to bring attention to an industry on the brink.
On September 1, venues across Seattle will be lit up in red as part of the #WeMakeEvents #RedAlert Day of Action. Displaced entertainment workers and live event companies are calling for additional economic relief, including an extension of the expired $600/week unemployment benefits and passage of the RESTART Act with added labor protections.
Without action, workers fear not only for their own future but for the survival of the Live Events Industry as a whole. Action is needed to preserve this invaluable public good and to ensure once the pandemic is over that the show will go on.
