TASTE OF WEST SEATTLE: Here’s who’s participating in this year’s 5-day version

As previously mentioned, it’s a new format for this year’s Taste of West Seattle – the first since previous beneficiary West Seattle Helpline merged with the West Seattle Food Bank – instead of one event, it’s five days of special menu items at participating food and drink establishments! The latest list of participants is in this update from WSFB:

Enjoy food and drink from your favorite local participating establishments September 20th-24th and support your neighbors!

Presented by Metropolitan Market, the 2020 Taste of West Seattle will have participating eateries and drinkeries donating a percentage of sales of special Taste Menu items back to the West Seattle Food Bank to support our neighbors. From Sunday, September 20th to Thursday, September 24th you can dine in or get takeout and enjoy delicious food and drink from some of West Seattle’s favorite spots!

Eat, drink, support local, and have fun! All participating eateries will be listed on a Taste Passport (available at participating eateries). The more stamps you get on your Passport by ordering from participating businesses, the more drawings you are entered to win. After the Taste of West Seattle ends, mail your Passport to the West Seattle Food Bank or drop it off at participating eateries by October 16th to be entered to win. The grand prize is a pair of round-trip tickets on Alaska Airlines!

The Taste of West Seattle has always been about bringing neighbors together, promoting local eateries and drinkeries, and strengthening our wonderful West Seattle community. Now, more than ever, we see the importance of coming together (safely) to support each other.

﻿We hope you join us for the Taste of West Seattle!

Deliciousness Provided by:﻿

Baked.

Bakery Nouveau

Be’s Restaurant

Best of Hands Barrelhouse

Capitol Cider

C & P Coffee Company

Easy Street Records & Cafe

Elliott Bay Brewing Co.

Grillbird Teriyaki

Husky Deli

Indu!ge Desserts LLC

Itto’s Tapas

Lady Jaye

Ma’ono

Mission Cantina

Nos Nos Coffee House

Ounces Taproom & Beer Garden

Pecos Pit Bar-B-Que

Peel & Press

Pot Pie Factory, Inc.

Talarico’s Pizzeria

The Bridge

The Good Society Brewery & Public House

The Westy

Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes Catering and Events

West 5

West Seattle Cellars

…and more!