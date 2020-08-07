TASTE OF WEST SEATTLE: Reinvented! Want to be part of it?

The annual Taste of West Seattle was already in for one big change before the pandemic arrived – its presenting nonprofit, the West Seattle Helpline, merged with the West Seattle Food Bank earlier this year. But the WSFB has found a way to make it happen. Here’s the announcement:

The West Seattle Food Bank has updated the 2020 Taste of West Seattle to celebrate the community while keeping each other healthy and safe.

The Taste has always been about bringing neighbors together, promoting local restaurants/businesses, and, ultimately, strengthening the West Seattle community. Now, more than ever, we see the importance of coming together (while staying physically distant) and supporting local businesses.

We are excited to announce that this year’s Taste of West Seattle will be a Taste Tour of West Seattle, where participating businesses donate 10% of sales on special Taste Menu items to the West Seattle Food Bank. From Sunday, September 20th to Thursday, September 24th neighbors can dine in or get take-out and enjoy delicious meals from West Seattle’s favorite eateries including restaurants, bakeries, wineries, breweries, and know that their money is supporting their local favorites and the West Seattle Food Bank mission to end hunger and homelessness.

If you are a eatery interested in participating or a business interested in sponsoring, please email development@wshelpline.org