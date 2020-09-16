ROAD WORK & TRAFFIC WATCH: Wednesday 9/16 notes

6:21 AM: It’s Wednesday, the 177th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

SCOOTERS

The first company to deploy them in Seattle’s new “pilot program” is scheduled to start distributing them early today. Please let us know if you see any in West Seattle!

ROAD WORK, ETC.

*Delridge project: Here’s the latest update, with closures the next two weekends.

*1st Avenue S. Bridge: Tonight is the last scheduled NB overnight closure for the deck-panel replacement project.

*Westwood Village parking lot: We checked on this project Monday. If you have to go to the post office, use the SW Trenton entrance – but don’t use that to try to get anywhere else at WWV.

CHECK THE TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

Here’s the 5-way intersection camera (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Here’s the restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here’s that camera:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s that camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed.

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about any of those bridges opening for marine traffic.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

TRANSIT

Metro – Routes 125 and 128 are now stopping at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) on Puget Ridge. Otherwise – still reduced service and distancing, with some changes starting this Saturday (September 19th), and the potential return of fares on/around October 1st.

Water Taxi – Still on its “winter” schedule, with the 773 and 775 shuttles running – see the schedule here.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.