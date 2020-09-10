ROAD WORK & TRAFFIC WATCH: Thursday 9/10 notes

6:16 AM: It’s Thursday, the 171st morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

ROAD WORK

*Permanent repairs on the Admiral Way sinkhole – we got an update from SDOT late Wednesday:

This work has not been delayed but will need to be extended into (Thursday), and possibly longer, as we continue to look for the underlying issue which caused the sinkhole in the first place, so that we can be sure it will not happen again. This Tuesday and Wednesday, we worked with Seattle Public Utilities to do some work on the water pipes in this area. We have verified that there are no utility water leaks, however this still leaves the root cause of the sinkhole a mystery. Thursday, an engineer with expertise on hollow underground voids will come to excavate around where the sinkhole was and look for clues about the original root cause. Depending on what we find – or don’t find – this work may run into Friday. We will keep at least one lane open each day, with flaggers on site to guide traffic through in one direction at a time.

*Here’s the newest Delridge project info about where work is focused this week, and beyond.

*1st Avenue S. Bridge: 1 more NB overnight closures is planned tonight, so if you are heading off-peninsula late at night/early in the morning, use the West Seattle low bridge or South Park Bridge.

CHECK THE TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

Here’s the 5-way intersection camera (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Here’s the restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here’s that camera:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s that camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed.

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about any of those bridges opening for marine traffic.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

TRANSIT

Metro – Still reduced service and distancing, with some changes starting September 19th, and the potential return of fares on/around October 1st.

Water Taxi – Still on its “winter” schedule, with the 773 and 775 shuttles running – see the schedule here.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.