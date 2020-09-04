DELRIDGE PROJECT: Overnight work ahead, and what to expect next week

The Delridge project paving the way for the RapidRide H Line conversion continues, and SDOT has just sent highlights of what’s ahead in the next week:

In general, roadway demolition and paving will continue in Zone A of the project. We are also preparing for some overnight work at SW Brandon St and SW Juneau St beginning as early as the week of September 14. We are planning this work now and a more solidified date will be shared next week.

In addition to that work, we will resume active construction near the Longfellow Creek Green Space again (near the 24th Ave SW/SW Graham St area on Delridge Way SW) next week.

We’ve also recently reopened SW Hudson St to through traffic.

We will not be working on September 7 in observance of Labor Day.