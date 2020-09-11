HELPING: Pencil Me In For Kids success!

(Sue Lindblom of Illusions Hair Design and Deena Knapton, Staples manager, with some of the donated supplies)

Thanks to everyone who helped out with this year’s Pencil Me In For Kids school-supply drive! Tonight, a report on its community-powered success:

As school started, Pencil Me In For Kids (PMIFK) swung into action. Members of the Rotary Club of West Seattle delivered boxes and boxes of pencils, markers, colored pencils and other basic supplies to six West Seattle elementary schools this week. Monies for the purchase of the materials came from numerous sources including the Rotary Club of West Seattle. Individuals made donations via Fauntleroy Church and Illusions Hair Design. Staples of Westwood Village accepted donations of items at their store for the last several months and offered at cost prices to PMIFK. This allowed PMIFK to purchase items valued at almost $10,000 for less than $4,000. Staples has been an active partner for several years. PMIFK was started in 1994 by Sue Lindblom of Illusions Hair Design. The founding concept was that grade school is the time to build self-esteem and that it’s important to fit. Hence the organization provides supplies for at-need children. Learn more about PMIFK here.

As we reported a month ago, an online donation fund was part of PMIFK this year too.