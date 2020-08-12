YOU CAN HELP: Pencil Me In For Kids hopes to pencil you in

In just a few weeks, school starts again for thousands of local kids. Though the pandemic means “school” will look different – at least for the fall – some things haven’t changed: Many kids still need a helping hand to ensure they have supplies.

This is where Pencil Me In For Kids comes in – and has done so for almost a quarter century – with West Seattle community support, for West Seattle students. This year, that too looks different.

Sue Lindblom – who you might know as the proprietor of longtime WSB sponsor Illusions Hair Design – explains PMIFK:

We started as a fundraiser at Illusions in 1996 raising just over $1,800 and in 2002 West Seattle Rotary helped take it on as a project. Our goal has always been to get the specific small items where each school knew they would have a shortage, not just what we ‘thought’ would be helpful. This has always made PMIFK different from other fundraisers. In all this time, we have been able to purchase supplies at discounts from then-Morton’s Drugs to more recently from Staples in Westwood that have totaled tens of thousands of dollars if not much more. Through the years, we have done raffles with prizes donated by local businesses, had a booth at the Street Festival for many years, had all our printed material donated by Liberty Bell Printing, held dinners at the West Seattle Eagles, held haircutting events at Illusions, received cash donations from Fauntleroy Church and the West Seattle Helpline, many donations from Illusions clients sometimes in the manner of our “Round Up’ pricing in August, donations from West Seattle Thriftway summer BBQs, along with money from the WS Rotary annual fund raising events. Obviously, things have changed this year. Many events had to be cancelled and there is need everywhere. Along with limited funding this year, each school is still in the throngs of figuring out exactly how the school will look in a month from now. We have decided to buy a few of the most needed items that are requested each year and hold back most of what we have for right now. We want to find out from each school, after a few weeks, what is needed in this year of the pandemic. The problem is there aren’t many funds this year. We are asking for help. We are asking anyone who can afford a few dollars to help us out this year to please donate.

There are two ways you can help:

#1 – An online donation page has just been set up through GoFundMe.

#2 – Send a check to send a check – for the West Seattle Rotary, noting that it’s for Pencil Me In For Kids – care of Illusions Hair Design, 5619 California Ave. SW, 98136.