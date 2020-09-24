‘From Here,’ co-produced by West Seattle filmmaker, premieres Friday

That’s the trailer for “From Here,” co-produced by West Seattle filmmaker Amy Benson. Its Seattle premiere starts on-demand tomorrow (Friday) during Northwest Film Forum’s Local Sightings Film Festival. Here’s what it’s about:

… Filmed over the better part of a decade in two of the world’s largest immigration countries – the U.S. and Germany – “From Here” captures an international generation’s fight for belonging in an era of rising nationalism. Set in Berlin and New York, “From Here” interweaves the stories of Tania, Miman, Sonny, and Akim – artists and activists raised in the Global North to parents from the Global South. The film accompanies them as they move from their 20’s into their 30’s, facing major turning points: fighting for citizenship, creating a family, surviving violence, and finding creative expression. …

We spotlighted Benson’s award-winning film “Drawing the Tiger” five years ago; it was the first of a documentary trilogy that she continues working on. “From Here,” she says, is a “hopeful story … a powerful documentary that says: ‘everyone has the right to belong’.”

“From Here” will be available for viewing on-demand Friday-Sunday; pay-what-you-can tickets are available through the festival website. The film is also part of a lorger educational initiative you can learn about here.