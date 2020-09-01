CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 9/1 roundup

First virus-crisis roundup of the new month:

KING COUNTY’S NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*19,711 people have tested positive, up 46 from yesterday’s total

*724 people have died, up 4 from yesterday’s total

*2,234 people have been hospitalized, up 5 from yesterday’s total

*365,209 people have been tested, up 3,774 from yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 18,877/712/2,198/344,954.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

TWO MORE AREA DEATHS: 98116 has recorded its 4th death, and 98146 has its 13th. Here are the current counts in the three other zip codes that are entirely or partly within West Seattle:

98136 – 3

98106 – 4

98126 – 14

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

SHELTER MOVES: The Southwest Teen Life Center is no longer hosting a temporary “de-intensifying” shelter for youth/young adults.

BACK TO SCHOOL: We looked at the pandemic-era plans for two more independent schools tonight – Tilden School and Westside School (both WSB sponsors).

‘HAZARD PAY’ PROTEST: Grocery workers who want their employers to reinstate “hazard pay” demonstrated at Westwood Village today.

#REDALERT: As mentioned in our daily preview, many Seattle buildings were illuminated in red tonight to call attention to the still-shuttered live-events industry. See a sampling here.

BRIEFING TOMORROW: For the weekly update on the statewide situation, watch the media briefing with the state’s COVID-19 response leaders tomorrow (Wednesday) at 2 pm; it’ll be streamed here.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!