FOLLOWUP: Southwest Teen Life Center no longer housing temporary shelter; will offer child care instead

(WSB photo from March, Southwest Teen Life Center)

The city announced today that three “temporary de-intensifying shelters,” including one at Southwest Teen Life Center in Westwood, have moved. The West Seattle shelter, operated by YouthCare, has moved to The Christ Spirit Church in Beacon Hill “through the end of the year while YouthCare’s new permanent facility in South Seattle is completed,” the city says. The shelter has been serving “up to 15 young adults.” With the move, the city is about to offer child care and teen-learning programming at SWTLC instead, as explained here, in another city announcement made today. The temporary shelter was intended to enable more distancing in existing shelter space; the SWTLC usage was announced in late March but didn’t start immediately – it wasn’t until May that YouthCare started operating the space, which at the time was announced as potentially housing 30 youth/young adults.