SATURDAY: Get ready to recycle/shred at West Seattle Junction event!

westseattleblog.com

Tomorrow's the day - 9 am to 1 pm, the West Seattle Junction Association parking lot off 42nd SW, just south of SW Oregon, will be your dropoff center for recyclables, reusables, and shreddables. (And take note, that lot closes at 9 pm tonight for preparation - please don't park there after 9 pm, or...