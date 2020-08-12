WHALES: Southbound orcas in the area

The photo and report are from Kersti Muul: Orcas southbound off south Bainbridge Island, so they could be visible off west-facing West Seattle with binoculars. Let us know if you see them!
T65As and subgroup of the 137s are now passing through the Vashon ferry lanes. SB west channel but very visible multiple whale watch boats on scene including one parked right in front of them. One group is tightly together others scattered pictures from 65 A’s as they’re passing Tillicum village
Yes, I see them. They are now at the north end of Vashon Island.
