West Seattle Chamber of Commerce to seek new CEO

After a year and a half, the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce‘s CEO has left, and the organization will be looking for a new one. Here’s the announcement sent by the Chamber today:

The West Seattle Chamber of Commerce announced that Julia Jordan is leaving her position as the CEO of the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce effective immediately.

“In these unprecedented times, the Chamber is adapting to the ongoing pandemic, the closure of the West Seattle Bridge, and the looming recession. The Chamber Board’s review has given rise to new goals and a new direction for the Chamber. We thank Julia for all of her efforts and wish her the best in her future endeavors.” said Abby Fisher, chair of the Chamber’s Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors of the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce will be launching a search for a new CEO in the coming months.