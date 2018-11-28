West Seattle Chamber of Commerce announces Julia Jordan as new CEO

(West Seattle Chamber of Commerce photo: Board chair Pete Spalding, outgoing CEO Lynn Dennis, incoming CEO Julia Jordan, 2019 board chair Lauren Burgon)

The West Seattle Chamber of Commerce has a new CEO on the way. Here’s the announcement we received this morning:

The Board of Directors of the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce announced today the appointment of Julia E. Jordan as the Chamber’s new CEO, effective January 1, 2019. Current CEO Lynn Dennis will step down on December 31st after leading the Chamber for five years.

Jordan brings to the West Seattle Chamber an ability to understand the needs, challenges, and aspirations of businesses of all types and sizes, based on more than 15 years of experience in chamber and downtown management. She recently served as the President and CEO of the Auburn Chamber of Commerce, a position she held for nearly three years.

Jordan’s extensive experience and enthusiastic vision made her the unanimous choice of a search committee comprised of members of the Chamber’s Executive Committee of the Board of Directors.

“I am excited to be given the opportunity to serve the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce as the next CEO.” said Jordan. “It is an honor to follow such a visionary leader as Lynn Dennis and a privilege to work with a diverse board with such enthusiasm for our mission. I’m looking forward to meeting each of our members and having an opportunity to continue collaborating with regional chambers for the betterment of our collective businesses.”

Jordan holds a BS in Economics/Business Administration from UC Santa Barbara, and recently completed the three-year Western Association of Chamber Executives (W.A.C.E.) Academy for Chamber Executives.

The opportunity to meet Julia and bid a fond farewell to Lynn will be celebrated at the Chamber’s signature event, “Mix, Mingle & Jingle,” dedicated to raising funds to continue the Chamber’s mission of being the leading advocate for the West Seattle business community. Join us on Thursday, December 6th from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm at the Sanctuary at Admiral and connect with new and old friends, share delicious beverages and appetizers, do a little holiday shopping at the silent auction, or take a turn at the wine toss! Details and registration are on the Chamber’s website, or by calling 206-932-5685.