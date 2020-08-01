WATCH: Skeleton Theatre creators’ new online series T,O.S.T.

The sun’s not fully out (yet), so maybe you’re inside, looking for entertainment. Here’s a West Seattle creation: The team behind the annual Halloween animatronic extravaganza Skeleton Theatre has something new – online. Team spokesperson Maia Low explains, “We finally launched the side project we teased at the last Skeleton Theatre. It’s a YouTube web series called ‘Two Old Skeletons Talking’ (or T. O. S. T.). Two of our skeletons drive around Seattle talking about various subjects.” Above is the trailer for the first episode; you’ll find the series – episodes and trailers – here.

BACKSTORY: In case you’re new around here – while Skeleton Theatre, staged in an Admiral-area yard each year for more than a decade, happens at Halloween, it’s not spooky – it’s geared for laughs, not shrieks.